Uganda launches prototype program for digital ID and public infrastructure

A Ugandan initiative dubbed Government Systems Prototype Showcase that intends to encourage innovation in the areas of digital identity, civil registration and digital public infrastructure (DPI), among many others, has been launched.

The initiative reflects a broader push across Africa to build domestic digital public infrastructure capabilities and reduce reliance on imported government technology systems as countries expand digital identity and service modernization programs.

Through the program overseen by the country’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, participants can submit “working systems or functional prototypes” that can solve real-world challenges, according to the announcement.

Eligible participants include startups, software developers, innovation hubs, research institutions and locally owned technology firms.

Those interested can apply here, and they have up to June 1 to do so, while the showcase itself will take place on June 25 and Registry gazettement on July 5.

Authorities say shortlisted entries could be considered for future government projects and procurement considerations.

Projects will be evaluated based on the criteria of functionality, scalability, relevance to government, security and technical quality.

Officials say submissions should improve public-service delivery, strengthen government efficiency and transparency, support DPI deployment and advance Uganda’s broader technology sovereignty goals.

For each prototype to be submitted, the applicant must make sure to explain the use case which is appropriate for government, provide sufficient technical documents, and show that the project is scalable and secure.

According to the ICT Ministry, the initiative will lead to the setting up of the Uganda National Innovator Registry which will serve as the basis to promote Ugandan tech talent. It will also accompany software development, and make it possible for government agencies to identify the right technology partners to work with.

“The Ministry is committed to engaging Ugandan innovators in this work and building a sustainable pipeline of locally developed Government digital solutions,” it said.

Apart from digital ID, civil registration and DPI, participants are also expected to submit prototypes that touch on other related areas including health information systems, interoperability and data exchange, as well as citizen engagement and public service delivery.

Uganda hopes the initiative can provide support for the government as it pursues its digital transformation agenda. The country is implementing a new national digital ID system, with the migration of more than 28 million IDs to the new MOSIP-based system.

The initiative aligns with broader African efforts to stimulate local DPI innovation, including student-led digital identity and public infrastructure hackathons organized through Carnegie Mellon University Africa’s Upanzi Network.

Article Topics

Africa | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | research and development | Uganda