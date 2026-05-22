Facewatch appoints leading privacy barrister as UK retail facial recognition expands

Facewatch has appointed data and cyber law specialist Dean Armstrong KC as its new Data Protection Officer (DPO). The company has also been granted Secured by Design accreditation, the official police security standard.

Dean Armstrong is one of the UK’s most cited barristers in data protection and AI. At Facewatch he will take on the statutory DPO role under UK GDPR. CEO Nick Fisher said the appointment reflects the need for senior legal oversight as the technology becomes more widely deployed.

The moves reflect growing pressure on commercial facial recognition providers to demonstrate stronger governance, legal accountability and independent oversight as biometric surveillance expands across UK retail environments.

Fisher described Armstrong’s arrival as “a statement of intent” at a time when the UK is emerging as one of the most advanced commercial markets for live facial recognition (LFR).

“Dean’s experience, including his work advising in this exact field, means we have appointed someone who understands the technology, the legal framework, and the important wider public interest considerations,” Fisher says.

Armstrong believes that Facewatch has consistently demonstrated care in meeting both the letter and spirit of data protection law and compliance. “Live facial recognition raises important questions around governance, accountability and proportionality, particularly as adoption grows across both the public and private sectors,” he says.

Commercial deployment of facial recognition in retail remains controversial in the UK, where privacy advocates and regulators continue to debate proportionality, transparency and oversight standards for biometric surveillance in publicly accessible spaces.

The appointment comes as retailers face rising levels of organized crime and violence. According to the British Retail Consortium, shop workers experience 1,600 incidents of abuse and violence every day. “This is the right appointment at the right time for Facewatch, for our retail subscribers, and for the workers and shoppers our system is designed to protect,” Fisher adds.

Facewatch says its platform generated more than 500,000 alerts involving known offenders in 2025, more than doubling year-over-year. While Facewatch’s LFR has been tested by one of the UK’s big four supermarket chains, some believe the lack of an independent audit creates accountability issues for LFR use in the UK.

Facewatch’s system scans faces at store entrances, converts facial images into biometric templates and uses algorithmic matching combined with human review before issuing alerts. If no match is found, biometric data is deleted immediately. The company operates as a Data Controller under UK GDPR and requires clear signage in participating stores.

Facewatch also gained Secured by Design (SBD) accreditation. The official police security standard reinforces Facewatch’s commitment to independent scrutiny and high standards, Fisher says. The SBD is owned and operated by the UK Police Service targeting crime reduction and increasing safety for businesses and people.

Hazel Gross, SBD development officer, said: “It is great to have Facewatch become members of Secured by Design again, they have a truly unique facial recognition system which will help many businesses right across the country to tackle/prevent crime.”

The accreditation effort underscores how commercial facial recognition providers are increasingly seeking external validation and institutional legitimacy as biometric surveillance technologies move further into mainstream retail security operations.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | certification | Facewatch | facial recognition | retail biometrics