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Luxembourg opens tender for AI-generated content detection tool

GovTech initiative reflects growing European push for operational AI-content detection infrastructure under the EU AI Act
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Luxembourg opens tender for AI-generated content detection tool
 

Luxembourg’s Ministry of Digitalization has opened a call for solutions to develop a deepfake detection platform intended to support the country’s media regulator under the EU’s AI Act.

The procurement reflects a broader shift across Europe from AI policy development toward operational enforcement infrastructure as regulators prepare for transparency and synthetic media obligations under the EU AI Act.

​ The initiative, branded TAID.LU, is being run through GovTech Lab Luxembourg, the ministry’s public-sector innovation unit. Luxembourg Independent Audiovisual Authority will use the platform to monitor AI-generated and manipulated media under the EU AI Act.

The EU AI Act requires AI-generated and manipulated content to be clearly labeled, pushing regulators to develop practical detection and verification capabilities.

The proposed platform must combine automated synthetic media detection with explainability and auditability features capable of generating evidence-backed assessments for regulators. Functional requirements specify that the system must categorize content by type, detect suspected deepfakes across audio, video and image formats, and generate a reasoned explanation of that finding, i.e., auditable evidence.

Interested vendors can access the call on Luxembourg’s public procurement portal. Applications are due by 22 June 2026.

The project illustrates how governments are increasingly treating synthetic media detection and AI provenance systems as core regulatory infrastructure rather than experimental moderation tools.

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