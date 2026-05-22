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IDDEEA outlines role of e-signatures in Bosnia’s digital transformation

Qualified electronic signatures could streamline government services, remote transactions and digital identity adoption across Bosnia and Herzegovina
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
IDDEEA outlines role of e-signatures in Bosnia’s digital transformation
 

Qualified electronic signatures (QES) have the potential to bring significant improvements to complex, fragmented public administrations like those in Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to a briefing provided to Biometric Update from the country’s Agency for Identification Documents, Registers and Data Exchange (IDDEEA).

The initiative reflects broader efforts across Europe and the Balkans to modernize public administration through interoperable digital identity, mobile credentials and legally recognized trust services.

The agency began offering e-signatures to citizens in June 2024. The QES aligns with European trust service standards and the eIDAS framework, meaning they carry the same legal weight as a handwritten signature — unlocking an entirely new layer of digital services, the paper notes.

Citizens can sign contracts and authorizations electronically, register companies online, file tax declarations, request social benefits and health services, participate in electronic procurement procedures, access university and educational services, and sign banking and insurance documents remotely. Businesses will also benefit, with administrative procedures significantly streamlined, according to the agency.

E-signatures are increasingly being integrated into digital identity wallets and broader trust-service ecosystems across Europe.

IDDEEA launched the e-IDDEEA mobile app last year, giving citizens access to digital identity services. The app will also support secure mobile authentication and electronic signing going forward.

The agency still faces several hurdles, however. For digital trust services to have a real impact, both institutions and citizens will need to adopt QES — something that will require stronger institutional integration, user-friendly platforms, harmonized regulation, and improved interoperability. Other priorities include redesigning administrative processes to be more digitally compatible and aligning with international trust frameworks.

The mobile wallet was developed by Identyum through funding support from the EU4DigitalSME initiative and the German government.

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