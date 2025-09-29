FB pixel

South Korea gradually brings digital government services back online after fire

Digital IDs back online after second incident in 3 years
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
South Korea gradually brings digital government services back online after fire
 

South Korea’s digital government transformation took a body blow this weekend, with a major disruption caused by a fire at a data center where the cloud services are hosted.

An update from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Sunday said that 647 digital government services had been affected, and that 30 services had been restored as of 10pm. Among them was the mobile digital ID card, which provides the identity verification that underpins many other public and private-sector services.

“The recovery is prioritizing systems that affect public safety, citizens’ property, and economic activities, and is being carried out in order of priority according to the system’s importance level classification system,” the Ministry said.

Korea Customs, national police and fire services were also affected by the outage, Reuters reports.

The fire hit servers at the National Information Resources Management Agency after breaking out during routine maintenance on Friday night. It was caused by the explosion of an LG Energy Solution battery which had reached the end of its warranty last year.

The incident prompted an apology from President Lee Jae Myung, who noted that government services also suffered a major disruption in 2023, yet failed to implement an effective backup.

Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters Head Yoon Ho-jung says new services are being restored each hour.

The incident, along with the growing realization that South Korea’s digital ID does not comply with either of the widely recognized international formats, indicates that some important details were neglected in the country’s rapid adoption of digital credentials and services.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU eyes blockchain as digital travel identity management progresses

Digital travel is arriving, and it is a change, but what form it will take and its implications are still…

 

Sole source contract to Bi2 expands ICE’s use of biometric surveillance

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is moving to fold iris recognition into everyday enforcement, announcing plans to buy access…

 

Age assurance trial’s statement on bias called into question in data analysis

Is age assurance fair for everyone? This is the question raised by a new analysis of Australia’s Age Assurance Technology…

 

UK digital ID plans have more opponents than details

The UK’s plans to issue a national digital ID by 2029, announced on Friday, are being received with a mix…

 

ChatGPT launches parental controls: Linked teen accounts first step in age assurance plan

ChatGPT’s new age controls are live today, allowing parents to link to their kids’ accounts and customize settings. A post…

 

Outtake browser extension authenticates enterprise email with World ID, passkeys

Outtake and World believe in securing identities for business as fraud grows. Outtake has unveiled a new browser extension designed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events