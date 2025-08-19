Jordan submits digital transformation strategy for public comment

Jordan has kicked off public consultations for its National Digital Transformation Strategy, targeting the development of digital infrastructure, digital government services, and a national digital economy during the 2026-2028 timeframe. Among the key pillars of the strategy are digital identity and signature, privacy and trust, digital inclusion and participation and more, says the government.

The strategy was unveiled by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship last week, while comments can be submitted to the Tawasul portal until September 6th, 2025.

“The plan’s foundations include legislative and regulatory frameworks, innovation and entrepreneurship, strategic partnerships, data, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies,” says the government announcement.

Jordanian banks embrace Sanad digital ID

The Arab nation has been working on expanding the use of its digital identity Sanad, aiming to reach 3.5 million activated digital IDs this year. Another step in this direction is the adoption of the electronic identity by the Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) in late July.

The activation of the digital ID means that customers can complete banking transactions without presenting their physical ID card. Customers can use the digital ID with the bank’s queuing system. This service was launched in collaboration with Jordanian IT company OFFTEC, according to Sahara News.

Earlier in July, Arab Bank became the first bank in the country to accept the e-ID in place of a physical identification card.

Sanad provides access to government services and is integrated with IrisGuard biometrics.

