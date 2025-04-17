Jordan nears half-way to 2025 goal for digital ID activation

Jordan has surpassed 1.6 million digital identities activated through the Sanad app, according to statistics from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship reported by Jordan News.

Sanad provides a unified digital ID entry point for access to government services and is integrated with IrisGuard biometrics. Activation must be conducted in-person at a Sanad office where iris biometrics can be captured or remotely through a bank account using a supported bank app.

Services are accessed through the app with a username and password, but iris biometrics are used for onboarding, as well as at ATMs throughout the country.

A report on the country’s Economic Modernization Vision 2024 was published in February, and shows 64 percent of all public services, totalling 1,530, have been digitalized. A trial of a service for postponing military service was recently announced in collaboration with the Jordanian Armed Forces.

The Jordanian government is aiming to reach 3.5 million activated digital identities this year, along with the digitalization of all government services. There are roughly 7 million adults in Jordan.

A World Bank report published in February diagnoses Jordan’s DPI as needing to be more secure, trustworthy and people-centric.

