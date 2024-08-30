FB pixel

Entrust selects Carahsoft as US public sector partner for biometrics, digital ID

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Trade Notes
Entrust selects Carahsoft as US public sector partner for biometrics, digital ID
 

Carahsoft and Entrust are joining forces to bring digital identity and zero-trust security solutions to aid in government digital transformation.

Under the partnership, Carahsoft will be the public sector distributor and aggregator for Entrust in the U.S. market. That will make Entrust’s digital identity and security portfolio available to the American public sector through Carahsoft resellers, GSA Schedule, ITES-SW2, TIPS and OMNIA Partners contracts, according to the announcement.

“Entrust views Carahsoft as a premiere cybersecurity solutions distributor to the Public Sector,” said James Lapalme, Vice President Identity Marketing at Entrust, citing Carahsoft’s work with federal, state and local governments. He also notes Carahsoft’s position in the heavily regulated healthcare and education markets.

The portfolio of identity, physical and digital security technologies offered to governments by Entrust are based on a digital identity-as-a-service approach. The company can provide the highest assurance identity and access controls through biometrics, with capabilities deployed quickly and affordable, the partners say. Some of those biometrics capabilities were added when Entrust acquired Onfido earlier this year.

“Entrust’s identity-first approach to security empowers agencies to ensure resources are accessible to employees through MFA, passwordless login, SSO and secure access management for all users, regardless of where they are located. In partnership with Entrust and our resellers and solutions partners, Carahsoft continues to support Government digital transformation initiatives and their efforts to improve citizen experience and engagement,” says Brian O’Donnell, VP of cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.

Entrust introduced digital ID orchestration software for government-to-consumer transactions in June.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Block to pitch W3C open standards in NIST digital ID consortium

Block has joined the consortium of players in the in the mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) to help encourage faster development…

 

Philippines central bank cancels digital ID card contract with ACI

The Philippines’ central bank has cancelled the contract to produce the country’s national digital ID cards, leading to an appeal…

 

Remote identity proofing for online Medicaid, public assistance applications a mixed bag

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) said this week that those states which have not implemented Remote Identity…

 

EUDI Wallet project seeks public feedback on technical specification

The European digital identity project is seeking feedback from the public on its technical specifications. The European Commission recently published…

 

DHS outlines foreseeable biometric agenda, but will it have the funding?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has an ambitious biometric agenda going into Fiscal…

 

FPC’s new physical and logical access control solution ready out-of-the-box

Fingerprint Cards has unveiled its new FPC AllKey, a biometric system for logical and physical access control. It aims to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events