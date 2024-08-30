Entrust selects Carahsoft as US public sector partner for biometrics, digital ID

Carahsoft and Entrust are joining forces to bring digital identity and zero-trust security solutions to aid in government digital transformation.

Under the partnership, Carahsoft will be the public sector distributor and aggregator for Entrust in the U.S. market. That will make Entrust’s digital identity and security portfolio available to the American public sector through Carahsoft resellers, GSA Schedule, ITES-SW2, TIPS and OMNIA Partners contracts, according to the announcement.

“Entrust views Carahsoft as a premiere cybersecurity solutions distributor to the Public Sector,” said James Lapalme, Vice President Identity Marketing at Entrust, citing Carahsoft’s work with federal, state and local governments. He also notes Carahsoft’s position in the heavily regulated healthcare and education markets.

The portfolio of identity, physical and digital security technologies offered to governments by Entrust are based on a digital identity-as-a-service approach. The company can provide the highest assurance identity and access controls through biometrics, with capabilities deployed quickly and affordable, the partners say. Some of those biometrics capabilities were added when Entrust acquired Onfido earlier this year.

“Entrust’s identity-first approach to security empowers agencies to ensure resources are accessible to employees through MFA, passwordless login, SSO and secure access management for all users, regardless of where they are located. In partnership with Entrust and our resellers and solutions partners, Carahsoft continues to support Government digital transformation initiatives and their efforts to improve citizen experience and engagement,” says Brian O’Donnell, VP of cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.

Entrust introduced digital ID orchestration software for government-to-consumer transactions in June.

