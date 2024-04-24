FB pixel

Entrust puts biometrics to use for integrated IDV and authentication tool

Launch follows acquisition of Onfido completed earlier this month
| Joel R. McConvey
Entrust puts biometrics to use for integrated IDV and authentication tool
 

Minnesota-based authentication firm Entrust is wasting no time in leveraging the tools it gained in its recent acquisition of selfie biometrics provider Onfido. A company release says Entrust is launching an AI-powered, single-vendor authentication tool that integrates identity verification and identity and access management (IAM) to defend against deepfakes, phishing, account takeover attacks and other digital fraud tactics.

The enhanced authentication product adds Onfido’s algorithmic document and biometric verification to Entrust’s Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform, enabling advanced risk-based adaptive authentication. Customers can now deploy step-up identity authentication before allowing a privileged action such as creating a passkey or making a high-value transaction. AI-driven face biometrics help prevent lateral movement in the event of a data breach.

The integration of biometrics for identity verification to enable risk-based adaptive authentication follows industry data, trends and forecasts. Onfido’s 2024 Identity Fraud Report says that in the last six months, digital forgeries accounted for 34.8 percent of document fraud the company caught. Entrust also points to the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management report, which says that, “by 2027, integration with identity verification (IDV) for onboarding, credentialing and recovery will be a standard feature of access management tools, potentially reducing account takeover attacks against these processes by 75 percent.”

“As physical and digital credentials merge, identity has become central to security,” says Bhagwat Swaroop, president of digital security at Entrust. “AI-driven threats, deepfakes, synthetic identities and ransomware gangs are driving a rising need for confidence in the identities of the people seeking to connect, access, and transact. Entrust is the only provider that can integrate world-class IDV and IAM to enhance fraud prevention, reduce manual intervention, and improve the user experience.”

Entrust will roll out the integrated biometric authentication product in the coming months, and demo it at the RSA Conference in San Francisco from May 6-9, 2024, alongside displays on how to fight fast phishing, neutralize deepfakes and ensure regulatory compliance.

