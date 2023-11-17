Entrust launches e-signature software with ID verification for high-value transactions

Identity security company Entrust announced Verified Signing, a comprehensive e-signature product designed to raise trust in digital transactions and agreements.

Entrust Verified Signing integrates ID verification and identity and access management with digital signatures to authenticate both parties involved in digital transactions. The software can be integrated into current workflows or deployed on its own.

A product sheet makes clear that the product supports several different identities, including NFC scans of government-issued ID documents along with a biometric comparison.

In a company statement, president of digital security solutions at Entrust Bhagwat Swaroop refers to a recent survey by IDC which found that 86 percent of IT decision makers reported investing in e-Signature software in the past year, and 85 percent plan to make investments in the next 12-18 months.

“But identity has been a barrier to digitizing in-person processes – how to maintain trust in the identity of parties on each side of a high-risk, regulated transaction without face-to-face interaction. Being able to verify the identity of both sides brings peace-of-mind and helps ensure compliance,” said Swaroop.

Entrust’s e-signature software can allow businesses to authenticate using multiple sources, such as government issued digital IDs, passports, and corporate IDs. The software can help organizations meet compliance requirements like the U.S. E-Sign Act and eiDAS. It empowers customers to securely conduct high-risk agreements like loans, mortgages, and real estate.

Entrust was named a Major Player in the 2023 IDC MarketScape Worldwide eSignature Software Report. The company is also a Certificate Authority and an eIDAS Qualified Trust Service Provider. It is a member of both the Adobe-Approved Trust List and the Cloud Signature Consortium.

“With Verified Signing, Entrust is placing identity and security at the core of e-Signatures for a range of use cases that include high-assurance transactions as well as support for phishing-resistant identities with certificate-based authentication and the digital account onboarding process,” says Swaroop.

“By leveraging Entrust expertise and innovation, organizations can deploy secure digital transactions with greater confidence, helping to mitigate fraud, improve customer and employee relationships, and increase operational efficiency, while aligning with key electronic signing industry standards,” he adds.

Article Topics

digital ID | electronic-signature | Entrust | identity access management (IAM) | identity verification