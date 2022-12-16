Daon and Entrust each add digital ID solutions to AWS marketplace

Two companies in the digital identity space have recently announced the availability of their solutions on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

The first is Daon, which says its IdentityX platform will now aid more companies in mitigating fraud and improving customer experiences via biometric identity proofing, verification, and authentication services.

The solution offers active and passive liveness detection to tackle anti-spoofing, a biometric watchlist to ID known fraudsters and repeat applicants, and several KYC/AML features.

“We are excited to announce this partnership and to extend our technology to the AWS family of offerings for a seamless and secure user experience,” comments Conor White, president of the Americas at Daon.

“As we work together with a commitment to trust, AWS customers will now have instant access to our superior identity proofing and authentication solutions, which have already securely verified over one billion identities for our global clients.”

The news comes months after Daon’s IdentityX launched on the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace.

As for Entrust, the company says its cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) solution is now available on the AWS marketplace.

The company said the move would enable organizations to quickly deploy an IAM solution with passwordless capabilities, adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA) and role-based access control (RBAC) capabilities for employees, customers, or end users.

“Entrust Identity as a Service availability in AWS Marketplace showcases the security and scalability of the platform that complies with the strong standards and requirements set by AWS and its customers,” says James Lapalme, VP of Identity at Entrust.

“AWS customers can help speed time to value by shortening the procurement cycle and deploying a flexible cloud-based identity and access management solution that includes industry-leading adaptive MFA and passwordless capabilities to secure access for all users.”

Entrust also recently participated in a pilot focusing on the creation of digital IDs for air travel.

