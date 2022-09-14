Daon’s voice biometrics launch on Genesys enterprise cloud marketplace

Daon’s voice biometrics platform IdentityX is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace, an online platform offering a curated selection of applications and integrations.

According to a company announcement, the new integration leverages the Genesys AudioHook application programming interface (API) to improve identity verification, mitigate fraudulent account-take-over (ATO) further, and provide a smoother customer experience in call center applications.

“With the support of the AudioHook APIs, deployment of the Daon’s IdentityX voice biometrics can be up and running in a matter of hours, without any major changes to the call center’s existing customer workflows,” comments Ralph Rodriguez, president and chief product officer at Daon.

From a technical standpoint, Genesys AudioHook Monitor enables the streaming of audio calls from the Genesys Cloud CX platform and directly to Daon IdentityX to perform voice biometric authentication in real-time.

Daon said it intends to exploit the new partnership to help organizations provide a flexible, voice biometric authentication and identity continuity experience.

“With contact centers being the heart of the activity, Daon is excited to bring our patented and proven voice biometrics authentication into Genesys’ industry-leading Cloud CX platform,” Rodriguez adds.

The Genesys partnership concludes a very active summer for Daon, which joined the Ping Identity network in July and announced a one million user milestone for its digital health pass VeriFLY in August.

More recently, the company partnered with risk analytics provider Neustar to provide end-to-end, biometric customer authentication for call centers.

