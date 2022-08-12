Daon digital health pass VeriFLY reaches 1M users on Carnival Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line announced that over a million of its guests have now boarded its ships after verifying their vaccinated status using VeriFLY health passes by Daon.

The milestone comes nearly six months after the cruise vacation company partnered with Daon in March, and according to Ron Dillehay, Carnival’s vice president of guest marketing and technology, the team was expecting the technology to be adopted quickly.

“[Guests] see the benefit immediately as they save a significant amount of time at the port and get on board faster,” Dillehay explains.

Guests can download the app from either the App Store or Google Play, select Carnival Cruise Line from a drop-down list of companies and submit a digital copy of vaccination status and COVID-19 test results. They will then be issued a VeriFLY pass in the app to present during embarkation.

Since the beginning of the partnership, Carnival Cruise has reportedly become the largest cruise line to implement VeriFLY to date.

“We applaud Carnival Cruise Line, the world’s largest cruise vacation company, for leading the industry in reaching the milestone of one million guests using the VeriFLY digital travel app to ensure safe and convenient travel and leisure,” says Daon CEO Tom Grissen.

“Through this partnership, we are enabling Carnival to deliver a faster and more seamless health screening experience at embarkation for their guests.”

Beyond the Carnival partnership, Daon has signed an agreement to provide its biometric software to inclusive technologies firm Gateway ID Africa in June.

More recently, the company joined the Ping Identity network by integrating its biometric authentication technology with the PingOne DaVinci digital identity orchestration service.

