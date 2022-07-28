Daon multi-factor biometric authentication launches on Ping Identity network

Daon has joined the Ping Identity network by integrating its biometric authentication technology with the PingOne DaVinci no-code digital identity orchestration service.

The partnership brings multi-factor authentication with Daon IdentityX, which supports voice, face, fingerprint and behavioral biometrics, as well as emerging modalities, to Ping customers.

Businesses implementing the Daon connector for PingOne DaVinci allow their customers to authenticate themselves with their mobile devices. The business selects which biometric modalities meet their security requirements.

The Ping Global Technology Partner Program allows businesses to design comprehensive digital user journeys with a drag-and-drop interface.

“Our goal at Daon is to provide the best and most secure authentication technology and services to global customers, either directly or through a trusted partner like Ping Identity,” says Ralph Rodriguez, President and CPO at Daon. “PingOne DaVinci customers will benefit from using Daon’s technology for secure and reliable biometric-based multifactor authentication.”

The partners emphasize the reach of digital identity journeys orchestrated with Ping’s platform and Daon’s biometrics across different applications, channels and ecosystems.

Daon also recently partnered with Gateway ID Africa to launch a platform to increase financial inclusion with biometrics.

