Age assurance industry juggles global headlines, major disruptions at 2026 GAASS

The 2026 Global Age Assurance Standards Summit marked both the arrival of age assurance onto the global main stage, and a major turning point in how age assurance is administered. The event offered the opportunity to go deep on ISO/IEC 27566-1, the recently published global standard for age assurance technologies. It welcomed significantly more relying parties than previous years’ summits – including a large delegation from social media giant Meta, and representatives from the tobacco industry, which is facing down the UK’s generational tobacco ban. It showcased new innovations in privacy-preserving age checks and connected startups with potential clients.

But it also saw the launch of the EU’s white label age verification app, and was haunted by the specter of the UK’s plan for a national digital identity and the long shadow of Big Tech. The summit’s organizer, Tony Allen, recently published a piece arguing that the emergence of government-led schemes changes the game for private age assurance providers, shifting the focus away from proprietary verification methods to orchestration and delivery. Wallets are set to be the next major disruption in the field, as the EU marches toward the deadline for its EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) program.

All in all, the 2026 summit showcased an industry embroiled in change, but embattled to take on the challenge of implementing true privacy preserving age assurance, in whatever form it may take.

Read Biometric Update’s on-location coverage of the event here. Reports by Joel McConvey

A final communique from the 2026 Global Age Assurance Standards Summit declares that age assurance has come of age. Having moved past the experimental stage to large-scale real-world deployments, how will providers, platforms and legislators make good on the potential in digital age checks?

The South American country has leapt head-first into online regulations, with legislation aimed at keeping kids safer online.

Interoperability is a major goal for the age assurance sector, and digital ID generally. UK providers Yoti and Luciditi demonstrate their solution.

The UK promised revelers they’d be able to prove their age with digital ID at a pub by Christmas 2025. But the alcohol industry is still waiting for it to happen – and has thoughts on how it should work.

The age assurance industry has its Oscars. Winners from the first-ever Ageys include established industry faces and rising stars.

The EU’s white label app made a splash at this year’s summit, and officials were on hand to give a detailed tour of the app’s verification flow.

The lexicon of age assurance continues to evolve. Biometric Update Contributing Editor Joel McConvey looks at why language matters when it comes to age checks.

Yoti CEO Robin Tombs and Chief Product Engineer Omari Rodney explain why liveness detection at authentication alone is insufficient in the age of deepfakes.

The 2025 summit put the age assurance ball in the court of relying parties. This year, they showed up in force.

Tony Allen previews 2026 Global Age Assurance Standards Summit for the Biometric Update Podcast. Listen here.

Article Topics

age assurance standard | Age Assurance Standards Summit (2026) | age verification | biometric age estimation | biometrics | Global Age Assurance Standards Summit | reusable digital ID