Verifymy brings email age inference to k-ID partnership

Verifymy’s email-based age checks will now be available in global compliance platform k-ID’s Compliance Developer Kit. A release says the integration will give developers an additional, low-friction and inclusive method to determine a user’s age.

Verifymy’s Chief Operating Officer Andy Lulham says “email-based age checks are an effective and highly pragmatic choice for any platform needing to determine the age of its users. They are a quick and fully inclusive method to infer users’ ages with minimal friction.”

“These checks also feel less intrusive, using readily accessible data like an email address that users are typically happier sharing than other personal details.”

Lulham recently joined the Biometric Update Podcast to discuss persistent myths about age assurance, and to highlight the advantages of the email age inference method, which Verifymy invented. Per the release, email-based age checks have become the preferred option for 56 percent of UK users since the Online Safety Act imposed age verification requirements on adult content.

Kieran Donovan is the CEO of k-ID. He says “partnering with Verifymy adds another innovative, privacy-respecting method to our Compliance Developer Kit, giving developers even more choice in how they build trusted, age-appropriate experiences for their users.”

This week, k-ID announced its OpenAge initiative, an interoperable, token-based system for reusable proof of age. On the same day, the euCONSENT ASBL launched its own cryptographic age token scheme, AgeAware. Both systems bring the world closer to finding an age assurance solution that can broadly satisfy the need for anonymity, interoperability, data security and integrity required by online safety regulations emerging around the world.

Which is not to say such solutions have been impossible to find – the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) regularly attests to the existence of options for highly effective age assurance – although the reusable element is a new feature in tokenized systems.

Adoption will depend, as always, on trust. OpenAge has support from big names like Amazon and Google. AgeAware has the stability and standing of a charitable endeavor.

The winner of this round is Verifymy, which will be able to provide its email-based age checks for both systems.

