FB pixel

Verifymy brings email age inference to k-ID partnership

Email-based checks prove appealing for UK users looking to preserve data privacy
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Verifymy brings email age inference to k-ID partnership
 

Verifymy’s email-based age checks will now be available in global compliance platform k-ID’s Compliance Developer Kit. A release says the integration will give developers an additional, low-friction and inclusive method to determine a user’s age. 

Verifymy’s Chief Operating Officer Andy Lulham says “email-based age checks are an effective and highly pragmatic choice for any platform needing to determine the age of its users. They are a quick and fully inclusive method to infer users’ ages with minimal friction.” 

“These checks also feel less intrusive, using readily accessible data like an email address that users are typically happier sharing than other personal details.” 

Lulham recently joined the Biometric Update Podcast to discuss persistent myths about age assurance, and to highlight the advantages of the email age inference method, which Verifymy invented. Per the release, email-based age checks have become the preferred option for 56 percent of UK users since the Online Safety Act imposed age verification requirements on adult content. 

Kieran Donovan is the CEO of k-ID. He says “partnering with Verifymy adds another innovative, privacy-respecting method to our Compliance Developer Kit, giving developers even more choice in how they build trusted, age-appropriate experiences for their users.”

This week, k-ID announced its OpenAge initiative, an interoperable, token-based system for reusable proof of age. On the same day, the euCONSENT ASBL launched its own cryptographic age token scheme, AgeAware. Both systems bring the world closer to finding an age assurance solution that can broadly satisfy the need for anonymity, interoperability, data security and integrity required by online safety regulations emerging around the world. 

Which is not to say such solutions have been impossible to find – the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) regularly attests to the existence of options for highly effective age assurance –  although the reusable element is a new feature in tokenized systems. 

Adoption will depend, as always, on trust. OpenAge has support from big names like Amazon and Google. AgeAware has the stability and standing of a charitable endeavor.  

The winner of this round is Verifymy, which will be able to provide its email-based age checks for both systems. 

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

School phone bans don’t do much, but age appropriate design does

Age checks for social media are on the minds of regulators globally, including in the UK. In a presentation from…

 

Germany presents proof-of-concept for quantum-secure ID card

Germany has made its first moves to protect identity documents from quantum computer attacks, which threaten to break modern encryption…

 

Ant unveils Alipay+ GlassPay smart glasses with iris biometric authentication

Ant International has launched Alipay+ GlassPay, its smart glasses-embedded payment solution that introduces iris biometric authentication as a security layer…

 

Synaptics and Qualcomm partner on biometrics, touch interface for mobile devices, PCs

New strategic partners Synaptics and Qualcomm are combining their biometric and touch interface technologies to address the mobile device and…

 

DHS has turned college football games into surveillance test beds

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has quietly turned college football into test beds for a federated surveillance stack built…

 

GripID adds modalities, capabilities to biometric scanners for police

GripID has launched new versions of ultra-compact identity verification devices at Milipol Paris 2025, with the multimodal biometric devices aimed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events