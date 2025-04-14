FB pixel

Age assurance standards approach inflection point as regulations roll out

| Chris Burt
Age assurance is reaching a number of dramatic milestones this year, including the publication of a finalized ISO standard, the beginning of regulatory enforcement in the UK, and new laws and regulations around the world.

The Global Age Assurance Standards Summit 2025, organized by the Age Check Certification Scheme, delved into these and a range of other issues. Key aspects of market competition, the benefits and drawbacks of performing age checks in different ways and the other measures that must accompany age assurance to actually keep children safe online were presented, explored and debated by regulators, technology providers and other stakeholders from around the world.

Read all our coverage from on-location here.

Reports from Joel McConvey and Chris Burt.

Relying parties next up to advance age assurance: Summit Communique

Global regulators are now equipped with the tools and resources to set age assurance rules for their jurisdictions.

Regulation Day approaches in the UK as child online safety laws kick into high gear

The deadline is fast approaching for UK regulator Ofcom’s Children’s Access Assessment, which requires content providers that offer user-to-user services

Age assurance market reports show industry on the edge of major growth

Energy is high at the 2025 Age Assurance Standards Summit, as stakeholders develop and refine thinking on online age assurance…

Age assurance growing out of one-tech-fits-all model to answer diverse needs

When Apple released the iPod in 2001, arguably kicking off the 21st century era of mobile technology, it was one…

Age assurance providers not afraid of gov’t, big tech competition

The age assurance ecosystem is made up largely of small and medium-sized enterprises, like many other emerging technology markets. The…

Age assurance stakeholders need more data

Age assurance technology is being put to the test in new ways in the UK and Australia, and regulators, standards…

ACCS partners with IEEE on certification program for 2089.1 age assurance standard

Standards body IEEE has announced a partnership with the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS), which will see the UK organization…

Talk turns dirty as Aylo rep tells Age Assurance Summit online age assurance doesn’t work

A plenary at the Age Assurance Standards Summit that began as a discussion of digital wallet use cases for age…

Age assurance community gathers to work on global standards for local regulations

The global community of age assurance stakeholders is preparing to meet in Amsterdam to discuss a rapidly changing regulatory landscape.

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK digital identity scheme needs to consider commercial viability, panel says

Commercial viability is important for the UK’s digital identity scheme, and that means collaboration between the public and private sectors,…

 

Entrust, ConnectID tapped for biometric fraud prevention as ID theft grows

The importance of fraud prevention with selfie biometrics for user onboarding is evident around the world with Entrust, ConnectID and…

 

ICAO pitches biometric ‘journey pass’ to replace physical documents

Face biometrics will replace airline check-ins and boarding passes globally, if a change proposed by the International Civil Aviation Organization…

 

US trade wars raise UK, EU fears child safety laws will become bargaining chips

Children’s online safety advocates are petitioning the UK to hold firm on its child protection legislation, amid concerns that the…

 

Digital travel ID app close for EU but integration, governance questions remain

The EU needs to establish a dedicated working group of experts to ensure that the EU Digital Travel application is…

 

Docusign snags IDV deal with UK legal platform

E-signature platform Docusign will offer its biometric ID verification service to UK-based X-Press Legal Services, a provider of regulated property…

