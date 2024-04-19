Age Assurance Standards, solutions and dialogue gain ground at Global Summit

An unprecedented gathering of stakeholders gathered in the UK to discuss the standards and technologies behind age assurance methods, including biometric age estimation, over the course of a week. Progress on ISO standards, a PKI system for interoperability and a preview of NIST test results were among a host of major developments from the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit, which was organized by the Age Check Certification Scheme.

The Global Age Assurance Standards Summit has wrapped up, culminating in a set of assertions, a seven-point call-to-action and four main principles for protecting young people from the risks of age-inappropriate goods and services.

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology presented a preview of its assessment of facial age estimation with selfie biometrics. Six algorithms were submitted to the Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) Age Estimation & Verification track including Yoti, ROC, Dermalog, Incode, Neurotechnology and Unissey.

Presentations on Thursday largely centered on the technologies available to meet the standards, prevent the harms and deliver the benefits discussed during the first three days of the event in Manchester.

A method of using public key infrastructure (PKI) to enable interoperability among age assurance providers and systems was shared by Luciditi CTO Philip Young and Yoti CTO Paco Garcia.

Day three of the Summit hosted speakers presenting on how to use decentralized digital identity for parental consent, how the biometrics industry is responding to regulatory demands, the open identity exchange approach, and other key topics for the age assurance and age verification industry.

Summit presenters representing regulatory bodies from different countries wrestled with questions about what age assurance is, what it is not, and how to balance the digital rights of kids with safeguards designed to keep them away from adult content.

Age assurance processes like facial age estimation do not require the isolation and processing of personal identifiers, unlike biometric identification. This means that facial age estimation does not necessarily involve “special category data” under GDPR, panelists argued during a presentation at the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit.

