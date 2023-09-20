Gambling operators turn to biometrics for age checks, regulatory compliance

London-based advisory and consultant Gambling IQ has highlighted biometrics and digital identity vendors that companies in the gambling industry can turn to as they implement age checks, financial risk assessments, and other regulatory requirements.

The new report, “A Responsible Revolution: Unlocking Effective Digital Identity & AI Technology to Prevent Financial Risk, Underage, and Problem Gambling,” analyzes the different segments of the digital ID technology market that can serve the gambling industry.

The global market for gambling is estimated at 582 billion pounds (approximately US$720.5 billion) in 2023, while the identity verification market is forecast to reach $15.8 billion by 2025.

The 25,000-word report assesses vendors based on innovative leadership, technology investment, company expertise and gambling client engagements. Vendors named among the top suppliers of digital ID technology to gambling clients include Persona, Signzy and Yoti.

Identity trends in gambling are examined, such as mandatory digital ID and face biometrics checks and authentication by third-party government-certified providers, and how they can help gambling operators. Biometric Update contributes a section on the maturity of the age assurance and identity verification markets.

Gambling IQ examines an influential UK policy whitepaper, and argues for governments worldwide to adopt ID trust framework processes along the lines of the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) in collaboration with the gambling industry.

