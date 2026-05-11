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Thailand mandates biometric IDV for all social media advertisers to curb scams

Advertisers must verify identity through facial recognition matched to national ID cards or recognized digital ID systems
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Facial Recognition
Thailand mandates biometric IDV for all social media advertisers to curb scams
 

Social media platforms in Thailand, such as Facebook, will need to introduce identity verification for advertisers, according to a new decision from the Thai government, which cites the growing danger of fake ads and scams.

Users placing ads will need to verify their identity through facial recognition matched with a national ID card, or through a legally recognized digital ID system, according to the Technology Crime Prevention Measures (No. 2), officially published last week.

The rules also require overseas-based nationals to undergo mandatory verification if they want to target users in Thailand. Foreign nationals will need to submit a passport or corporate documents, thereby closing a loophole used by foreign fraudsters.

“This measure forces platforms to screen 100 percent of advertisers, making it much harder for fake pages or fraudsters abroad to target Thai users with ads,” says Pawat Pongwityapanu, a candidate for the Minister of Digital Economy and Society by the People’s Party at the upcoming Thai elections.

The measures come amid an explosion of financial scams and fraud on popular social networks driven by criminal organizations in Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. Funds stolen by criminal syndicates based in Mekong countries likely exceed US$43.8 billion a year, according to data from the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Facebook has become a favorite destination for scammers, as approximately 85 percent of the population uses the platform. The Thai government has previously threatened to shut down Facebook in the country, accusing Meta of not doing enough to screen the advertisements it runs.

The new measures cover all social platforms that sell advertisements. Platforms would be required to hold advertiser records, including those of anyone paying on their behalf, for at least 90 days post-campaign, giving authorities a window to investigate fraud.

The enforcement of the new rule is expected to start within 180 days, in early November 2026, Nation Thailand reports.

The news comes as other countries in the ASEAN region attempt to reign in widespread scams on Facebook. Last year, the Singaporean authorities implemented a directive that required Meta to bring in measures including facial recognition to curb scams.

Malaysia looking into legal action against Meta over impersonation

Last week, the Malaysian government announced it was considering legal action against social media platforms after fake accounts impersonating members of royal families appeared on Facebook. More than 15,000 fake accounts impersonating 26 members of the royal family were identified between January and April 2026.

“We will study several measures, including legal action against platforms that continue to fail in curbing the existence of fake accounts, especially those involving the Malay rulers,” says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The country is also looking into the proliferation of scams and gambling on social platforms, The Straits Times reports. Under the Malay Online Safety Act (ONSA), fines could reach up to 10 million Malaysian ringgits (US$2.5 million).

ASEAN countries signed a declaration in January pledging to boost collaboration to prevent online scams and to invest in technologies such as AI.

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