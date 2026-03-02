Innovatrics claims 98% biometric accuracy in public transportation ticketing pilot

Innovatrics has completed tests of a facial recognition-based boarding system for Santiago, Chile’s public transportation system, allowing passengers to use their faces as tickets.

Innovatrics says its technology achieved 98 percent accuracy, including in low-light and foggy conditions and with passengers wearing hats and glasses.

As of a Monday update, Innovatrics sits among the top five developers in multiple categories in the NIST FRTE 1:1 Verification and in the top 10 in several others.

The EU-based biometric technology company trialed the system on five buses within the Red Metropolitan Mobility Network. The pilot will be expanded to 10 buses with a full-scale implementation across Santiago’s public transportation network expected in the second half of 2026.

The network includes more than 6,500 buses, as well as the Santiago metro and the city railway systems

The system, designed by Innovatrics and its technical partner RSA, relies on facial recognition cameras to scan the faces of enrolled passengers, allowing them to board without a physical transportation card or a mobile QR code.

“This technology identifies unique facial features to verify identity in real-time,” says Enrique Sepúlveda, general manager of RSA. “The goal is a seamless, secure and efficient experience where your face becomes your ticket.”

Innovatrics says that the technology reduced Santiago’s fare evasion rate. The technology also ensures that subsidized fares for seniors and students are used by the right people. The system can also identify individuals with active legal warrants.

The testing was completed in partnership with Santiago’s Metropolitan Public Transport Directorate (DTPM).

