TruCrowd biometric ticketing coming to more countries with 2 more integration deals

Czechia-based biometric ticketing provider TruCrowd has agreed to a pair of strategic partnerships giving it access to the entertainment and event markets in the UK, Bulgaria, and possibly other international markets.

A deal with Alloc8 sees TruCrowd’s identity verification integrated into the Ticketing Enterprise system to ensure that Alloc8’s UK client base can deliver tickets, privileges and pricing concessions to the right fans, according to a company announcement. This first phase of the partnership does not include facial recognition or biometric entry,

Alloc8 and TruCrowd will also work together to bring biometric stadium entry to international markets where identity verification is required for event access, and on biometric payments for concessions.

TruCrowd was spun out of Innovatrics in 2024, so face biometrics are a core part of its technology portfolio.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with TruCrowd to support our mission of enhancing safety operations and supporter experience both in the UK and internationally,” said Pete Hewison, product director at Alloc8. “This collaboration gives clubs and operators a reliable way to validate identity, protect access, apply pricing fairly and make sure fans receive what they’re entitled to.”

A separate deal with Urbo Studio brings TruCrowd’s face biometrics to large-scale events in Bulgaria. Urbo provides ticketing and sales infrastructure for major platforms in Bulgaria, including Fest Team’s Ticket Station.

“Traditional tickets that are not linked to identity are easy to copy, resell, and exploit. By moving to identity-first ticketing, we remove that weakness and set a new standard for fairer, smoother access at major events in Bulgaria,” says Daniel Križan, CEO of TruCrowd.

The new partnerships follow closely on the heels of one announced just weeks ago with Nuweb Group.

