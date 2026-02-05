Biometric ticketing startup spun off from Innovatrics strikes distribution deal

FB pixel

| Chris Burt
Global ticketing technology company Nuweb Group has struck a strategic partnership with Prague-based TruCrowd to bring facial recognition to more live events.

Face biometrics can help address entry friction and security challenges for event organizers, the companies say, while enhancing fan experience.

The partners plan to bring TruCrowd’s biometric ticketing to sports, cultural and other live event venues at scale for fast, secure and frictionless fan access. Nuweb, which operates in 110 countries, offers integration expertise to support seamless integration with complex venue infrastructures.

If TruCrowd’s selfie biometrics look familiar, it is because the company was spun out from Innovatrics in February, 2024. It was founded by a pair of former Innovatrics employees, Daniel Krizan, who is CEO, and Roman Sevec, along with Miro Louda.

“We build technology to fix what we don’t like as fans ourselves: queues, friction, and unnecessary barriers at the door,” says TruCrowd CEO Krizan in the partners’ announcement. “Partnering with Nuweb helps us bring a better event entry experience to more venues, faster.”

TruCrowd’s facial recognition is already used by major Brazilian football clubs, more than 20 governments, banks and telecom providers, according to its website. It offers complete KYC checks, including ID document scans, to pair with its selfie biometrics. It supports ticket transfers and resale and deduplication.

“By adding biometric verification directly into the ticketing layer, we are better able to support markets where identity-linked access is a regulatory requirement,” says Nuweb Group Head of Product Anthony Escott-Lawrence. “TruCrowd also adds another layer to our infrastructure, giving operators greater choice to solutions for managing access, compliance and fan experience.”

Article Topics

 Article Topics 

