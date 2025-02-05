Imply makes inroads in Brazilian biometric ticketing market

Imply, which has previously deployed facial recognition ticketing for events in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, is now bringing its ElevenTickets biometric technology to José Pinheiro Borda Stadium, or Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, home to the Internacional football club.

A release from the company says its facial biometrics system has been installed at “100 percent of the stadium’s access control devices.” Internacional now moves to sign up its fans ahead of full activation of the facial access system in July 2025.

The deployment of biometric authentication aims to expedite fan entry, enhance stadium security and deter ticket scalpers. Jeremias Goedert, IT manager of Sport Club Internacional, says “it is essential to have a technology platform focused on the fan experience. We started with access control and ticketing. Recently, we migrated our membership system to Imply’s platform. We also launched an app, unifying the entire fan experience on a single platform.”

Gedert says Imply is “definitely a great partner” and promises “many projects for the future.”

Imply is also providing ElevenTickets face biometrics for Capital Clube de Futebol, from Paranoá, Brazil, to integrate ticket sales, access control, and membership management into a single platform.

Marcell Freire, commercial director for Capital SAF, says “a key differentiator of Imply technology is the integration with multiple sales channels and support for various ticket formats, including digital and physical tickets. Furthermore, the platform offers advanced data analysis features, enabling the club to make well-founded decisions.”

In 2024, Imply’s ElevenTickets platform processed the sale of 10 million tickets for 424 sports matches across 18 championships, supporting 19 clubs and national teams, including seven out of the ten largest soccer audiences in Brazil. It now enjoys 31 percent of the Brazilian Championship league market share.

