FB pixel

Imply makes inroads in Brazilian biometric ticketing market

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Imply makes inroads in Brazilian biometric ticketing market
 

Imply, which has previously deployed facial recognition ticketing for events in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, is now bringing its ElevenTickets biometric technology to José Pinheiro Borda Stadium, or Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, home to the Internacional football club.

A release from the company says its facial biometrics system has been installed at “100 percent of the stadium’s access control devices.” Internacional now moves to sign up its fans ahead of full activation of the facial access system in July 2025.

The deployment of biometric authentication aims to expedite fan entry, enhance stadium security and deter ticket scalpers. Jeremias Goedert, IT manager of Sport Club Internacional, says “it is essential to have a technology platform focused on the fan experience.  We started with access control and ticketing. Recently, we migrated our membership system to Imply’s platform. We also launched an app, unifying the entire fan experience on a single platform.”

Gedert says Imply is “definitely a great partner” and promises “many projects for the future.”

Imply is also providing ElevenTickets face biometrics for Capital Clube de Futebol, from Paranoá, Brazil, to integrate ticket sales, access control, and membership management into a single platform.

Marcell Freire, commercial director for Capital SAF, says “a key differentiator of Imply technology is the integration with multiple sales channels and support for various ticket formats, including digital and physical tickets. Furthermore, the platform offers advanced data analysis features, enabling the club to make well-founded decisions.”

In 2024, Imply’s ElevenTickets platform processed the sale of 10 million tickets for 424 sports matches across 18 championships, supporting 19 clubs and national teams, including seven out of the ten largest soccer audiences in Brazil. It now enjoys 31 percent of the Brazilian Championship league market share.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Amazon can’t block BIPA voice biometrics case even though federal case failed

A federal judge in Delaware will not block a lawsuit filed in Illinois state court against Amazon Web Services (AWS),…

 

Trump, Musk, and their dangerous AI-driven government overhaul

In a bold and controversial move, the Trump administration, under the significant influence of billionaire Elon Musk, is reshaping the…

 

EU issues guidelines clarifying banned AI uses

The EU has issued official guidelines on AI applications banned by the AI Act – including real-time biometric identification, social…

 

DHS struggles to implement AI strategy amid federal policy shifts

A new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) audit of DHS’s efforts to integrate AI into its operations…

 

ByteDance releases new generative AI model OmniHuman

Chinese tech company ByteDance has come up with a generative AI framework that can create highly realistic videos of a…

 

DeepSeek seen as adversarial AI that poses destabilizing threat to global data security

The recent emergence of China’s DeepSeek AI has sent ripples across the global technology landscape, igniting a fierce debate over…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events