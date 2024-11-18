New algorithms shuffle NIST 1:N facial recognition leaderboard

Innovatrics has cracked the top ten in the latest NIST benchmark of facial recognition algorithms. A release from the Slovakian company says that, in a border control scenario, its latest iteration of facial recognition has secured tenth place in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s November 8, 2024 FRTE 1:N ranking of over 150 algorithms.

The facial recognition score for border control puts Innovatrics among the top 3 providers of Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABIS), behind only NEC and Idemia – both much larger firms. NEC remains first in the Mugshot (N=12 million), Visa-Kiosk and both longitudinal categories with an algorithm submitted last year. Idemia remains second in Mugshot (N=12 million) and among the top 10 across the board.

While it showed the best results in border control, wherein the system compares a face photo with one on a visa application, the company also performed well across other use cases, achieving rankings from 8th to 20th.

“With the latest FRTE 1:N submissions, Innovatrics has proven once again that it is among the top ranking vendors in all three modalities – fingerprints, irises, and faces,” says Innovatrics CTO Jakub Sochor.

The latest NIST leaderboard shows some variation since the last update on July 10, 2024. Familiar names in the top dozen include CloudWalk, Paravision, SenseTime, and Megvii. A new algorithm from Incode landed in the top 10 in several categories.

There are also newer names, like QazSmartVisionAI, founded in Kazakhstan in 2021, Vietnam’s VinBigData, India’s OptiExacta and the psl_002 algorithm developed by Panasonic R+D Center Singapore.

