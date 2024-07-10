FB pixel

NIST facial recognition evaluations showcase accuracy gains, new developers

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
NIST facial recognition evaluations showcase accuracy gains, new developers
 

Asian biometrics developers continue to join the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) facial recognition tests, with three new companies contributing algorithms to the latest evaluations.

Both the 1:1 Verification and 1:N Identification tracks of the Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) were updated with new reports on July 3. The reports show continued improvement in match rates overall, and the top performers are mostly the same as in other recent editions of the reports. A relative newcomer in the top of the 1:1 Verification leaderboard is Dubai developer Viante.AI, which placed in the top 5 in several categories with an algorithm submitted in June.

The new 1:N report includes a submission from Sansap Technology, an India-based developer marking its entry into NIST evaluations, as well as new algorithms from Alchera, Clearview AI, CyberLink, Dermalog, Nominder, Omnigarde, and ROC.

Innovatrics is pleased with performance gains from its algorithm submitted in May. In particular, the company highlights that it placed 12th in the Visa-Border and 11th and 13th in the Mugshot-Mugshot categories for databases with 12 million and 16 million subjects, respectively.

Paravision also jumped back into the top ten in a number of categories with an algorithm submitted in June.

Several of the same returning developers have submitted new algorithms for evaluation in the 1:1 report, as well as Facephi.

New face biometrics verification algorithms are included from Taiwan Computer Vision (a subsidiary of Japan Computer Vision) and Taiwan-based Telexper International.

Omnigarde claims that the 1:1 evaluation shows it third among U.S.-based developers, while placing it 11th in matchng accuracy for the Mugshot-Mugshot dataset. The Omnigarde-004 algorithm improved performance in average error rate by 25 percent over its predecessor.

Ominigarde also placed just ahead of and behind Innovatrics in the 1:N Mugshot-Mugshot categories.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Primer on digital identity wallets from DHS breaks down W3C standards

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is forging ahead with its plan for digital credentials, this week publishing a feature…

 

Digital ID, account security boosts to support financial health in APAC

Hong Kong and Australia have made efforts to introduce digital identity – the former by supporting the iAM Smart app…

 

The fallacy of hacked face biometrics’ vulnerability

Biometric data is personal data. It is sensitive personal information. It can be used by hackers to open accounts using…

 

Worldcoin opens developer access to World Chain for digital ID integrations

Following the initial announcement of World Chain, a blockchain platform from Worldcoin, earlier this year, the company has launched a…

 

Clearview AI earns TX-RAMP certification for biometric data protection

A new certification for Clearview AI will provide data security assurance to the law enforcement agencies that use its facial…

 

Badge and Cisco Duo launch hardware-independent MFA tool

Badge Inc., a digital privacy firm founded by MIT cryptographers, is teaming up with Cisco Duo to introduce a hardware-independent…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events