Expertum’s SaaS face biometrics engine posts near-perfect accuracy

Cyprus-based Expertum, an AI-based facial recognition firm, says its Face.Match.Expert cloud search engine system delivers accurate face biometrics 99.98 percent of the time. An article on Tech.EU says the Face.Match.Expert API integration is designed to be accessible for programmers of all levels, making building and analyzing photo collections for facial recognition “a breeze.”

“Our ambition was to forge the leading facial recognition engine in the industry,” says Lukasz Kowalczyk, co-founder of Expertum.ai. “With our extensive background in advanced technologies, we’ve crafted the quickest and most accurate system for facial detection and recognition, achieving an extraordinary accuracy level of 99.98 percent. Additionally, it’s designed to manage 1,000 requests simultaneously.”

The SaaS offering includes limitless in-cloud storage and near-limitless database capacity care of its proprietary engine, which makes adding photo databases easy and indexing efficient for fast biometric matching. The firm emphasizes the importance it puts on GDPR compliance, prioritizing user privacy and the secure management of sensitive biometric data, and says Face.Match.Expert never stores personal data on servers in its original format.

More information about Face.Match.Expert can be found at Expertum.ai.

Article Topics

accuracy | biometric matching | biometrics | Expertum | face biometrics | facial recognition