WTTC puts biometrics, digital identity at center of travel agenda

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has laid out eight strategic priorities to guide its decision making for the future of the travel sector — and biometrics is number one.

Following a thorough consultation process with over 200 CEOs and industry leaders in tourism, the WTTC has reconfigured its strategic agenda, coalescing around eight priorities. The interviews resulted in the organization honing in on fragmented traveler journeys, visa processes and digital identity systems, as well as disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, pandemics and “climate-related events.”

Moving forward, the WTTC will underpin its work on “enabling safe and seamless journeys through digital standards and biometrics” as the first priority. The eight principles are also designed to tackle what the council sees as uneven digital transformation and AI adoption, labor shortages, investment limitations, environmental challenges, limited connectivity and rising tensions between travelers and locals.

It’s not the only organization viewing technological solutions as a great enabler. Biometrics and digital ID are at the forefront for the International Air Transport Association (IATA), for companies such as Amadeus IT SA, which is acquiring Idemia PS for around $1.4 billion, and SITA, as well as for airports and airlines around the world.

The other principles are strengthening destination stewardship and addressing overcrowding — “unmanaged travel;” advancing climate and environmental sustainability initiatives; harnessing emerging technologies, including AI and robotics; enhancing crisis preparedness, management and recovery; expanding global connectivity and developing new travel corridors; supporting workforce development, talent retention, and mobility; promoting policies that drive investment and new growth opportunities.

“These priorities reflect the breadth, diversity and expertise of our membership,” says Gloria Guevara, president and CEO of WTTC. “Representing every segment of travel and tourism, including airports, airlines, hotels, cruises, car companies, technology enterprises and destinations among others; they are a statement of what the sector believes is needed to unlock growth, resilience and opportunity,”

The organization works to support collaboration between the public and private sectors, strengthen partnerships, drive innovation, foster investment and share best practices. In this role, it has guidance for the challenges facing visitors to Europe due to EES border delays.

Adopt Travel to Europe app to alleviate EES border delays, WTTC advises

Research from WTTC warns that Europe’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) could significantly harm tourism if it results in long waits at borders.

A survey of more than 2,500 travelers from the UK, U.S., Canada and Australia found that if queues regularly reach three to four hours, around one-third of travelers (33 percent) would avoid the Schengen Area altogether, while many others would be much less likely to visit.

This level of disruption could put up to 41 million arrivals and $45.4 billion in visitor spending at risk. “Our research clearly shows that travelers support digital and biometric border systems and understand the long-term benefits they can deliver,” says Guevara.

“As with any major transformation, there will inevitably be teething problems. The challenge now is not whether EES should proceed, but how governments, border authorities and the Travel and Tourism sector work together to ensure implementation is as smooth as possible.”

The study highlights that while travellers support stronger, modern border systems, their willingness to travel drops sharply when the experience becomes inefficient. The impact varies by country, with 39 percent of UK travelers saying they would be much less likely to travel under long-delay conditions, compared with 33 percent of U.S. and Canadian travelers and 27 percent of Australians.

Despite these risks, attitudes toward EES are largely positive, with 65 percent of travelers supporting the system once they learn about it, while only 6 percent express strong opposition to biometric border controls. Travelers recognize the benefits, with 57 percent citing stronger security, 52 percent expecting faster processing on future trips, and 43 percent valuing increased confidence in border systems. However, awareness remains low: 55 percent have heard little or nothing about EES, and 49 percent do not know what will be required of them when travelling.

WTTC’s central recommendation is the expanded use of the Travel to Europe app for digital pre‑registration, which it believes is a key tool to reduce congestion. The app allows travellers to submit their information in advance rather than at the border. Alongside this, WTTC calls for clearer communication in major travel markets and stronger operational readiness at border crossings, including staffing and functioning equipment.

Signicat (via Inverid) and its face biometrics and liveness detection partner iProov are the developers behind the Travel to Europe app launched by Frontex to meet the requirements of the EES system. Frontex has also warned about the impact of EES border queues, with a representative saying the problems could persist for another two years.

Overall, the research suggests that travelers want EES to succeed (87 percent say they are willing to accept some disruption if it leads to smoother travel in the future), but its success will depend on smooth implementation, public awareness, and effective use of solutions like the Travel to Europe app to minimize delays.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | digital ID | digital travel | Travel to Europe | WTTC