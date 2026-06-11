Ireland body camera bill prompts debate over use of recorded footage

Gardaí are preparing a €150 million nationwide rollout of body-worn cameras as the use of biometric data in day-to-day policing expands.

The devices have been trialed in Dublin, Limerick and Waterford, capturing both video and audio. But arguably the more significant shift is in how that data could be analyzed.

Under new legislation moving through Ireland’s parliament, footage from these cameras may be used for biometric analysis. The change is not without controversy, drawing scrutiny from civil liberties groups.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has backed the rollout. Its president, Niall Hodgins, said the cameras improve officer safety and provide “indisputable digital evidence.” He also pointed to their practical impact, noting incidents often de-escalate once recording begins.

But while frontline benefits are clear, most of the €150 million investment will go into digital infrastructure, in systems designed to store, process and potentially analyze vast volumes of recorded footage. That includes handling sensitive biometric data.

Hodgins said there would be “strict controls” governing how such data is used, according to reporting by The Journal. Still, critics argue the legal framework underpinning the rollout lacks clarity and safeguards.

The Garda (Recording Devices) (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduces new powers around biometric analysis, including the ability to categorize individuals and track people across CCTV and recorded footage. These capabilities overlap with technologies covered under the EU AI Act, such as biometric identification and categorization systems.

However, Ireland is not automatically bound by all of the AI Act’s policing rules. Campaigners warn the Bill does not fully incorporate equivalent protections. A key point of contention is terminology.

The Bill defines “biometric analysis” and “biometric identification” in ways that differ from EU standards. Critics say this could create legal grey areas and make it harder for the public to understand how their data is being used.

There are also concerns about scope. The powers could allow authorities to analyze individuals’ physical or behavioural traits from footage, potentially enabling tracking across multiple locations.The Irish Council for Civil Liberties and Digital Rights Ireland have warned that, without clearer limits, the measures risk weakening protections for fundamental rights and reducing transparency.

For supporters, the technology represents a modern policing tool that improves evidence and accountability. For critics, it’s a step toward expanded biometric surveillance with questions still unanswered about how far those powers should go.

The legal ramifications are not insignificant as an example across the Irish Sea shows. In Scotland, the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner wrote to the nation’s Minister of Justice urging the Scottish government to introduce primary legislation for law enforcement use of live facial recognition. Scottish officials are considering whether a dedicated legislative framework should be established before LFR is introduced, in contrast to England and Wales.

Article Topics

biometrics | body cam | facial recognition | Ireland | law enforcement | legislation | video analytics | video surveillance