GripID adds modalities, capabilities to biometric scanners for police

Unveils device upgrades at Milipol Paris 2025
Lu-Hai Liang
GripID has launched new versions of ultra-compact identity verification devices at Milipol Paris 2025, with the multimodal biometric devices aimed at police forces, immigration and ID systems.

Leading the lineup is the new GripID Mannix, with the company adding iris and face biometrics to the portable biometric workstation, which also features a full-palm fingerprint sensor. Engineered for visa enrollment and border control, the device integrates FBI-certified FAP60 fingerprint capture with high-accuracy facial and iris imaging in what GripID promises is a rugged and portable unit.

Just like with its other fingerprint scanners, GripID partnered with Integrated Biometrics for the Mannix, which was originally launched without the face and iris biometrics capabilities in June. In addition to law enforcement, the Mannix is built to meet the demands of national identity programs in the field. Wireless compatibility with iOS, Android, Windows and macOS devices enables rapid deployment in field conditions, transforming everyday hardware into secure biometric terminals.

“Adding iris and facial recognition to the GripID MANNIX defines a new standard: a no-compromise multimodal platform that we can trust in the field,” says Eric Fouchard, CEO of GripID.

The company also touted the GripID FAP30-IB and the new CR version. The world’s smallest FAP30 fingerprint sensor-based biometric device, the CR version of the device adds an integrated smartcard reader. Designed for mobile identity checks it allows police, border agencies and eID programs to authenticate credentials and verify identities instantly. The ultra-compact device (about the size of an iPod Nano) supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, combining FBI-certified fingerprint capture with secure card authentication.

Rounding out the devices is the new GripID FAP45-IB, a compact dual-finger biometric scanner tailored for forensic and deceased person identification. Its lightweight, durable design delivers FBI-certified image quality and wireless flexibility for both mobile and desktop use, according to the French firm, and performs reliably in demanding environments.

GripID is conducting live demonstrations of the new devices at Milipol Paris 2025 between November 18 to 25.

