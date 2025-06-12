Integrated Biometrics and GripID launch FAP60 full-palm scanner GripID Mannix

Integrated Biometrics and partner GripID have launched the GripID Mannix.

The GripID Mannix is born of an ongoing partnership between IB and GripID and is built to meet the demands of national identity programs in field-based operations, according to the companies. It comes with a FAP60 full-palm sensor and features patented light-emitting sensor (LES) technology.

“Integrated Biometrics is thrilled to provide GripID with the groundbreaking Mannix device, our FBI-certified FAP60 full-palm scanner,” says David Gerulski, EVP, Integrated Biometrics. “This solution empowers national identity programs with high-resolution biometric capture in any field environment, reinforcing our shared commitment to advancing secure and accessible identity solutions worldwide.”

The device allows for biometric enrollment and authentication in any environment due to its portable and rugged format, according to its makers, and pairs wirelessly with an array of smartphones, tablets and computers. The GripID Mannix can transform any OS-equipped device (iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS) into full-featured biometric workstations, the makers say.

IB commented that the device is particularly effective in decentralized scenarios such as remote voter registration, mobile police patrols, refugee identification and tracking or any enrollment programs. The GripID Mannix was unveiled at the World Police Summit in Dubai.

Late in 2024, Integrated Biometrics and GripID released the GripID FA30, which is touted as the smallest multimodal biometric device on the market. Shaped and sized like a modern TV remote, the multimodal biometric scanner leverages IB’s advanced FAP30 fingerprint sensor, Danno.

It has a titanium design and fits onto a tool belt as easily as a pocket knife, allowing easy access for law enforcement and border security officials. The GripID FA30 can be paired with smartphones, tablets or computers over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for on-the-go biometric identification.

The collaboration has yielded more new devices, including the GripID FAP50 using Integrated Biometrics’s Five-0; its mobile palm scanner, Mannix; and now the FAP60 full-palm scanner, GripID Mannix.

