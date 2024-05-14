FB pixel

Integrated Biometrics introduces most compact mobile palm scanner

| Joel R. McConvey
Integrated Biometrics introduces most compact mobile palm scanner
 

Integrated Biometrics has launched what it calls an industry-first compact, mobile palm scanner designed for use in forensics, law enforcement, and special operations and identity applications globally. A release says Mannix uses IB’s patented Zero Bezel Film (ZTX) technology to enable intuitive palm and fingerprint capture on a FAP 60 FBI-certified device.

“What makes Mannix so unique from other scanners is that it is so small, lightweight and rugged, yet it can be powered simply by your mobile phone,” says David Gerulski, EVP at Integrated Biometrics. The scanner’s dimensions are 161 mm x 161 mm x 20 mm (6.3″ x 6.3″ x 0.8″), making it slightly larger than the average adult human hand. Since it has no bezel – the border between a mobile device’s screen and its frame – the entire surface is photosensitive, allowing IB’s patented LES film technology to capture upper palms, lower palms, writer’s palms, and rolled prints, as well as traditional fingerprints.

The scanner is also designed to perform in challenging conditions with resistance to dust, moisture and extreme temperatures, IB says.

In addition to the standalone model, the Mannix palm scanner is also being offered as an embedded module powered by IB’s SDK driving Android and Windows devices.

“Mannix is the answer to long-awaited market demand and is the perfect addition to IB’s hardware lineup,” says Shawn O’Rourke, CEO of Integrated Biometrics. “Now, with Zero Bezel film technology, it provides total flexibility for natural, intuitive fingerprint scanning.”

