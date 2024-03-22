FB pixel

Precise adds palm biometrics as third modality for access control, developers

| Chris Burt
Precise Biometrics is expanding into a new modality with the launch of palm biometrics software to run on any device with a quality camera.

The new modality is being integrated into Precise’s portfolio of access control and visitor management products. In addition to being offered with YOUNiQ Access and YOUNiQ Visit, Precise will sell its palm biometric algorithm to developers and system integrators, and notes payments as another possible application.

Palm biometrics provide touchless convenience, fast and reliable authentication, the company says, and will allow it to address the needs of more customers and use cases, resulting in higher sales.

Precise can also offer more multi-factor authentication options now, between its palm, face and fingerprint biometrics.

California-based palm recognition scanner-maker Hand.ID has been identified as one of Precise’s initial development partners. Hand.ID’s website says it has products coming this summer.

“Being able to extend our product offering reflects our commitment to keep on pushing forward and offer the most secure and user-friendly authentication and identification methods to our customers,” says Precise CEO Joakim Nydemark. “With palm recognition we will be able to address even more customers and use cases, which is in line with our ambition to accelerate our sales.”

Precise’s BioMatch fingerprint algorithm was chosen by sensor-maker LaserSemicon to implement biometrics in laptops earlier this month.

