Alcatraz AI, Precise expand biometric access control reach

California-based biometric autonomous access control solutions provider Alcatraz AI is integrating its technology with Canadian counterpart Genetec.

With this new partnership, Alcatraz AI’s flagship authentication product the Rock will work with Genetec’s “open-platform” access control system Synergis that can connect with a growing number of third-party access control devices. The aim of the face biometrics integration is to increase security while lowering costs for organizations, reducing complexity and providing business insights, the two companies said in a release.

The move comes a month and a half after Alcatraz AI and Genetec each integrated their access control technologies with Swedish Axis Communications. Genetec has also announced its integration with Precise Biometrics, which has cast its eyes on the U.S. biometrics market.

The new collaboration between the duo will include providing video at the door via an Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) camera that can be incorporated into the Genetec video management system. This allows for live tailgating detection alerts coupled with door-level video, automated enrollment for all authorized users without storing any personally identifiable information, and enterprise-grade networking and security, with end-to-end encryption and customizable hosting options.

“Our customers and global network of partners can now take advantage of key Alcatraz AI features — like tailgate alerts and door-level video — directly in the Genetec platform to deliver operational insights and strengthen security,” says Francois Brouillet, commercial manager of access control for Genetec. “Together, we are reducing the administrative burden of access control systems by simplifying enrollment and system management, protecting privacy, and ultimately optimizing the overall experience with frictionless access and actionable data.”

Precise reveals slew of access control contracts

Precise Biometrics’ visitor management system EastCoast Visits has been selected by over a dozen customers for deployment or continued use.

New contract have been signed, or existing ones extended, with Arcona, Amadeus Scandinavia, Kanthal, Malungs elnät (via Granitor), BabyBjörn, GroupM, Centralhuset Uppsala (Bonnier), Exportkreditnämnden, Loomis Sverige, Familjebostäder, IPCO Sweden AB, Länsförsäkringar Stockholm, Telia Jönköping, AFRY Malmö, GPV and The Royal Opera House, according to an announcement from Precise.

The company has also closed deals with garden supply retailer Blomsterlandet and industrial machinery supplier Tollo Linear through partner Workflow Nordic. Publisher Stiftelsen Natur och Kultur is implementing EastCoast via Precise partner IT-Total, and a contract with IT service provider Nova Consulting Group has been signed through reseller Colliers.

Modular building supplier Algeco, a longtime Precise customer, has deployed YOUNiQ for biometric access management to another site, meanwhile.

“I am delighted to announce the signing of new agreements and the extension of existing contracts, which is a clear indication of the outstanding efforts of our Digital Identity sales team, as well as the strength of our partnerships with customers,” says Precise Biometrics Head of Sales for Digital Identity Teodor Karlstedt.

