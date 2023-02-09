Precise integrates biometric access control with Genetec to tackle US market

Precise Biometrics has joined Genetec’s partner program and integrated its biometric access control technology with the security system provider’s portfolio to expand its engagement with the U.S. market.

The YOUNiQ access control solution has been integrated with Genetec Security Center, establishing a new sales channel for Precise, and helping its go-to-market strategy in the U.S., according to the announcement. The integration makes Precise’ access control biometrics available to Genetec Security Center’s new and existing customers.

Genetec notes on its partner page for Precise that the integration also enables simple addition of facial recognition or two-factor authentication to Genetec’s Synergis platform.

Increasing sales in the mature U.S. biometrics market has been a focus for Precise lately. The company won its first U.S. contract in 2022, with St. Lawrence Health in New York State.

“The U.S. market is a large and mature market when it comes to adoption of biometric solutions and is therefore an interesting market for Precise,” says Patrick Höijer, CEO of Precise. “We have therefore been focusing on establishing new sales channels through technological and commercial partnerships – and joining the Genetec Technology Partner Program is a result of this focus. We are now looking forward to expanding our YOUNiQ solution across the attractive U.S. market.”

