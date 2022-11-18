Biometric access control market growing with new investments, partnerships

The physical access control system (PACS) market is estimated at $8.1 billion and is expected to expand briskly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 percent between 2022 and 2032, suggests a new Fact.MR report.

As this market grows, several access control providers unveiled new deployments, partnerships and market engagements.

Precise Biometrics recently installed its YOUNiQ PAC at the St. Lawrence Health hospital in New York, and LenelS2 announced a global reseller agreement with Hakimo. Moreover, Invixium confirmed its participation in the 2022 ASIS Middle East Conference & Exhibition, and Aratek announced it will showcase its solutions at the Paris Trustech 2022 conference running from 29 November to 1 December 2022.

Fact.MR’s data suggests the access control market’s growth will be mainly driven by the development of global smart cities, which are expected to cross $500 billion in value by the end of 2022.

The report also suggests that card-based PACS are currently leading the market with a $3.94 billion valuation in 2022. Genetec, however, is urging businesses to keep their access control systems up to date to protect them from cyberattacks.

Fortunately, the decline in prices of electronic components, particularly for fingerprint biometric systems, has caused a decrease in overall production costs and an increase in sales.

Geographically, North America was leading the worldwide market with a 21.2 percent share in 2021, but European countries are set to overtake the U.S., with a likely increase of 25.2 percent in revenue share in 2022.

Precise deploys biometric PACS at St. Lawrence Health

The company made the announcement last Friday and confirmed it would deploy its face biometric access control systems alongside integration with Genetec’s Security Center platform.

“We put great value in our close collaboration with St. Lawrence Health and our strong ability to integrate YOUNiQ with a leading access control system such as Genetec,” comments Mark Cornett, senior sales director at Precise Biometrics US.

“We see many joint opportunities ahead within theirs and our respective communities and networks.”

Precise also recently entered a separate partnership to integrate its BioMatch algorithm solution into fingerprint sensors made by partner and sensor manufacturer Betterlife.

LenelS2 signs reseller agreement with Hakimo

Security systems firm LenelS2 signed the agreement with technology company Hakimo to modernize physical security by integrating the latter company’s artificial intelligence (AI) software.

From a technical standpoint, the Hakimo AI software automatically prioritizes alarms based on security risk and assesses access control events to uncover tailgating violations.

Further, the integrated solution available through this agreement allows Hakimo AI data and alarms to display within the LenelS2 OnGuard and NetBox dashboards, enabling customers to deploy single-source access control alarm management.

LenelS2 also has an existing partnership with Invixium.

Invixium presents biometric access control at ASIS conference

Invixium presented its biometric access control solutions this week at the 2022 ASIS Middle East Conference & Exhibition in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The company was invited to the event by Saudi Aramco following a recent business relationship between the two companies.

According to Invixium, exhibiting at ASIS is a testament to the company’s continued investment in the Middle East region.

“Having the opportunity to exhibit our solutions at the tenth anniversary of the ASIS conference is an honor for me and my team,” said Invixium CEO Shiraz Kapadia before the event.

“We look forward to showcasing the unique benefits of our biometric solutions for access control, workforce management, and security applications and building on our already strong client base in the Saudi region.”

Earlier this year, Invixium launched its IXM TFACE biometric solution to deliver biometric security and convenience for several enterprise applications at an affordable price.

Aratek to present biometrics at Paris Trustech 2022

In particular, the company said it would showcase its TruFace solution, combining the BA8300 facial recognition terminal with Aratek’s proprietary TruFace Manager software to deliver a complete access control and time and attendance system.

“Finally, Europe gets to see the TruFace solution in action and how it is revolutionizing access control for many organizations around the world,” comments Samuel Wu, Aratek’s VP for the international business division.

“We look forward to showing how we took advantage of the strong connection between access control and attendance management to develop TruFace solution, which does both functions, plus a whole lot more,” he adds.

At Paris Trustech 2022, Aratek will also present its TrustIVS, an edge AI video surveillance solution designed to convert existing security cameras into smart devices with biometric capabilities, handheld biometric terminals and tablets, and its entire lineup of fingerprint scanners.

Genetec warns against legacy access control systems

The company recently published a press release cautioning organizations to be vigilant about the cybersecurity risk connected with legacy access control systems.

“Many organizations are operating with access control systems that date back ten years or more,” explains Christian Morin, vice president of product engineering and chief security officer at Genetec.

“While these older systems still allow employees to badge in and out, there’s a very high likelihood that these systems employ technologies that are extremely vulnerable to modern cyber threats.”

To tackle these threats, Morin says that companies should upgrade their access control systems and educate their employees and partners about cybersecurity best practices.

Further, the executive adds that firms should use a centralized identity access management system to ensure employees’ virtual and physical authentication and authorization.

Genetec was recently declared the fastest-growing provider of access control software worldwide by market research firm Omdia.

