Aratek returns to ISC West for 2022 with broad range of biometric scanners

Taiwan-based Aratek will showcase its diverse range of biometric scanners and solutions at the upcoming ISC West 2022 security trade show

The company is planning to demonstrate the multi-modal biometrics of its Aratek BA8300 terminal and its Marshall 8 rugged terminal, as well as its BA8200-T terminal and full line of FBI-certified optical fingerprint scanners.

The BA8200-T provides body-temperate scanning and facial recognition and liveness detection, with enrolment, authentication, access control and other functions through the TruFace Manager App. The IP-65 rated BA8300 also supports TruFace, and adds fingerprint biometrics.

“The pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need for more sophisticated modes of access control. The BA8300 and BA8200-T are next generation biometrics terminals that are making a difference in curbing the spread of the virus and will prove valuable even in the post-pandemic world,” says Samuel Wu, VP of Aratek’s International Business Division.

The Marshall 8 features an 8-inch TFT 1280×800 display with a FAP30 fingerprint scanner and face biometrics capabilities.

“This multi-factor biometric authentication remains to be the gold standard in delivering highly-accurate and highly-secure biometric solutions,” Wu states in the announcement.

Aratek will also have its full line of optical fingerprint scanners on display, from FAP20 to FAP60, and including the company’s A800 two-finger scanner and the recently-launched A900 4-4-2 ten-print scanner.

ISC West 2022 will be held from March 23 to March 25 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

