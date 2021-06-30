Heavy-duty biometric scanner for large-scale projects launched by Aratek

FBI-certified A900 provides FAP60 enrollment

Aratek has launched a ten-print biometric scanner specifically designed for large-scale implementations or heavy-duty use cases.

The new A900 is an FBI Appendix F-certified FAP60 device which the company says exceeds the Bureau’s standards for rolls, plain and four-finger live-scan systems and identification flats (4-4-2).

The scanner has an IP65-rated rugged enclosure for strong resistance to dust and moisture, enabling its use in harsh environments. If features a 2.8-inch LCD screen and a speaker to provide audio-visual instructions throughout the biometric enrollment process. Users can be guided through the steps and correct position for enrollment, and informed of enrollment success or failure. The scanner’s platen also prevents the formation of residues and captures high-quality images from challenging dirty, dry, moist or rough fingers, Aratek says in the announcement.

Fingerprint data is encrypted to the AES 256 specification for secure transmission, and live finger detection is included to prevent biometric spoofing. The A900 also supports ISO/IEC, ANSI and WSQ standards for broad interoperability, and comes with a comprehensive SDK and support for NFIQ quality checks.

“With the pandemic forcing businesses and governments to give the digital-first strategy a serious thought, identification and authentication will continue to provide the security underpinning for this move towards complete digitalization” notes Samuel Wu, VP of Aratek’s International Business Division.

Wu further says the A900 is well-positioned to be a backbone for digital identity solutions and applications for finance and banking, national ID, voter registration, censuses, law enforcement and border control in high-growth regions.

“Digital identity is reshaping business and governance in Africa and LATAM and is making a real difference in people’s lives,” Wu adds. “In Togo, authorities found innovative uses for the new biometric digital ID card, expanding its usefulness from its traditional use as a voter ID into something that greatly facilitates the distribution of aid during the lockdown. Citizens only need to present their existing digital ID to get financial assistance. What can be more convenient than that?”

He also sees Mexico as an explosive market for digital identity.

Aratek launched the A800 FAP45 fingerprint biometric scanner in May.

