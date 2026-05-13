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Frame raises $50M to counter AI impersonation threats to identity systems

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Frame raises $50M to counter AI impersonation threats to identity systems
 

Cybersecurity startup Frame has emerged from stealth with $50 million in funding as enterprises grapple with AI-driven impersonation attacks targeting identity and verification systems.

“We started this company believing the market was ready for something better,” Tal Shlomo, cofounder and CEO of Frame, wrote in a blog post announcing the launch. “What we didn’t expect was how fast enterprise security teams would confirm it.”

The funding round was led by Team8, Index Ventures and Picture Capital, with participation from Elad Gil, Cerca Partners and Tesonet. Executives from the lead investors will join Frame’s board. The new funding will be used to expand engineering, deepen research into frontier AI and accelerate enterprise adoption in the U.S. and internationally.

Frame’s launch comes amid a surge in AI‑enabled fraud techniques that undermine trust in voice and visual biometric verification. According to Gartner, 43 percent of security leaders reported at least one deepfake audio incident in 2025, while 37 percent encountered deepfake video calls.

“Nearly 96 percent of organizations run some form of security awareness program,” Shlomo claims. “Roughly 90 percent of breaches still involve the human element. The investment is there. The results are not. That gap is the problem Frame was built to close.”

Frame says it is a “human security” platform designed to train employees against these emerging threats. Instead of focusing on generic phishing awareness, the system employs AI to create realistic simulations across email, voice and video.

Additionally, the platform provides real‑time risk scoring and automated triage of suspicious messages, aiming to help organizations detect impersonation attempts before credentials are compromised or fraudulent transactions are carried out.

Frame says it is already deployed across hundreds of thousands of users in global enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies. The company’s founders, long‑time cybersecurity operators, argue that the industry’s traditional approach to human‑factor security has not kept pace with AI‑driven identity threats.

Frame’s leadership, besides Shlomo, includes Sharon Shmueli who is also a co-founder and the CTO. Charlie Heist is VP of Revenue Operations; Tony Jennings is EVP of Revenue and  Kirsten Esposito is VP of Global Channel Sales.

Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence have released a 58-page Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide examining deepfake detection technologies, suppliers and market trends.

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