Mobai face biometrics, liveness selected for Norway’s public sector digital ID

Mobai has won a contract to provide face biometrics for Norway’s national digital ID, in partnership with Commfides Norge AS.

The Norwegian Digitalization Agency, Digdir, awarded the contract for its Digital ID-kontroll solution to the partners following a competitive tender that included participation from large and international market players, Mobai says in a post announcing the deal.

Digital ID-kontroll provides the identity document verification and selfie biometrics with liveness detection used for secure user registration for MinID. MinID is the government eID that Norwegians use to access tax records, book healthcare appointments and use municipal services through national eID portal ID-porten.

MinID currently operates at eIDAS assurance level Substantial. eIDAS 2.0 and EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets will usher in requirements for the High assurance level, to which Commfides is a certified eID issuer.

The eIDAS 2.0 framework includes demanding standards for biometrics performance and robust liveness detection, as well as data handling.

“Mobai has built precisely for this,” the company’s CEO Brage Strand writes in the post. “As one of Northern Europe’s leading biometrics development environments, our technology is shaped by these frameworks, not retrofitted to meet them. Winning the Digdir Digital ID-kontroll contract is validation that our approach, technically rigorous, privacy-by-design and eIDAS-aligned, is the right one for the public sector use cases that matter most.”

The bid from Commfides and Mobai had an exceptional score on quality, the best implementation plan and the best overall price, according to Digdir’s assessment.

“This is about building trust in digital services, and is an important step in the development of the digital ID solutions of the future. We will make it easier and safer to confirm who you are, completely digitally, says Kjell Olav Skogen, general manager of Commfides.

“We find it exciting that two Norwegian digital security companies win in the competition with international players, and the collaboration with Mobai makes it possible to combine high security and modern technology with an agile user experience, where the identity control is carried out quickly and efficiently by the user himself.”

The same foundation as Digdir selected for MinID can also be adopted by any organization requiring secure digital identity verification for ID issuance, KYC checks in financial services, user onboarding or access to sensitive services, Mobai says.

Mobai is already the biometrics and liveness provider for in-person ID issuance, a process which also uses the ID-kontroll app.

The company also recently picked up ISO certification for cybersecurity and data privacy protection and joined a digital fraud research center founded at NTNU as its main biometric technology provider.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital ID | face biometrics | MinID | Mobai | Norway | selfie biometrics