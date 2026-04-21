Mobai certified for cybersecurity and privacy protection

Norwegian digital identity firm Mobai AS has obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), the company has announced.

Mobai says that the certification is particularly important for its biometrics customer base, which includes organizations in financial services, government, healthcare and regulated identity proofing. Those sectors operate under frameworks such as GDPR, DORA, and eIDAS 2.0, where independently verified security assurances are increasingly a prerequisite for vendor relationships.

ISO/IEC 27001 is published jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification means that the firm has introduced a system to manage risks related to data security and adheres to best practices.

“ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is the formal recognition of what was already true inside our walls, that we take the security of the data entrusted to us with the full seriousness it deserves,” the Gjøvik-headquartered company says in a release.

The certification, granted by Norwegian-based auditing and accreditation body DNV, came into effect on March 30th, 2026.

Founded as a spin-off of the Norwegian Biometrics Laboratory at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), the firm has been working to strengthen the security of face biometric systems for local banks and has collaborated with the country’s postal service, Posten, to launch a nationwide biometric identity verification service.

Mobai recently became the main biometric technology partner for the Secure Anti-Fraud Excellence Center (SAFE), a new research center at NTNU focused on combating fraud in the financial sector, including deepfakes and social engineering.

The company has also been developing new methods for secure credential binding in digital wallets, including user-controlled shareable biometrics, thanks to a government grant.

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | data protection | digital identity | ISO standards | Mobai