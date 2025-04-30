FB pixel

Silverfort integrates Keyless’ selfie biometrics and protection for cloud NHIs

| Chris Burt
Identity security platform Silverfort has integrated privacy-preserving biometric authentication from Keyless to secure workplace identities without trading off operational efficiency.

Silverfort’s pitch is its ability to detect and protect all human and machine identities across cloud and on-premise environments with multi-factor authentication (MFA). Keyless is Silverfort’s first biometrics partner, according to the announcement, protecting Silverfort workforce customers with secure, frictionless MFA using selfie biometrics.

MFA usage at enterprises remains underutilized, with 38 percent of organizations over 10,000 employees and 62 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises not using it to protect user accounts.

Use cases for Silverfort customers to implement Keyless biometrics for include step-up authentication for high-risk resources, login and account recovery with reduced authentication costs and authenticating multiple employees on a shared device or a single employee on multiple devices.

“Providing strong, multi-factor authentication that does not disrupt employee operational efficiency is a constant challenge for both large and small organizations, so we’re delighted to partner with a solution provider like Keyless, who can deliver biometrics – one of the strongest forms of authentication – to our customers,” says Ben Goodman, VP of Business Development and Strategic Alliances at Silverfort.

Silverfort raised $116 million at the beginning of 2024 to scale and break down enterprise identity siloes, and launched an end-to-end IAM security software product in February.

“The workforce environment is constantly changing,” adds Tobin Broadfoot, product director at Keyless. “Organizations need to prove beyond any doubt that the person authenticating is a genuine employee. SMS OTPs and passkeys don’t provide this level of identity assurance, so we’re pleased to bring biometric authentication to Silverfort’s customers.”

Protection for robots in the cloud

Silverfort has also expanded its security software to protect cloud-based non-human identities (NHIs). The software now covers NHIs in cloud identity providers, cloud infrastructure and SaaS applications.

The solution is built in part with technologies integrated through its acquisition of Rezonate last November.

Silverfort describes NHIs like service accounts, API keys, tokens, service principals, IAM roles, certificates and secrets as the connective tissue of organizational networks.

But the company has found that the majority of organizations unknowingly sync their service accounts to their SaaS directory, which dramatically increases their attack surface by creating dormant accounts in cloud identity management platforms. The release also notes that NHIs are estimated to outnumber human digital identities by at least 50 to 1.

