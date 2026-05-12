FTC reminds tech platforms of deadline to comply with Take It Down Act

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning major technology companies that they must comply with the Take It Down Act (TIDA) by May 19, when covered platforms are required to have systems in place for removing nonconsensual intimate images from their services.

Signed into law on May 19, 2025, TIDA is designed to combat non-consensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated deepfakes. It criminalizes the publication of these images, requires platforms to remove them within 48 hours, and provides victims a legal pathway for removal.

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson sent letters to more than a dozen companies, including Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Automattic, Bumble, Discord, Match Group, Meta, Microsoft, Pinterest, Reddit, SmugMug, Snapchat, TikTok, and X.

The letters outline the law’s definitions, compliance obligations, and penalties for violations.

TIDA requires covered platforms to provide clear and conspicuous notice of a removal process for victims, including children, whose intimate photos or videos were shared without consent.

Platforms must remove the reported content, along with identical copies, within 48 hours after receiving a valid request.

The law applies broadly to online services such as social media, messaging, image and video sharing, and gaming platforms, placing responsibility on companies that host or distribute user-generated content.

Ferguson said the FTC is prepared to monitor compliance, investigate violations, and enforce the law, framing the measure as part of the agency’s effort to protect children and other victims from online abuse.

“We stand ready to monitor compliance, investigate violations, and enforce the Take It Down Act,” said Ferguson. “Protecting the vulnerable – especially children—from this harmful abuse is a top priority for this agency and this administration. The Trump-Vance FTC is grateful for the First Lady’s leadership on the Take It Down Act and on children’s issues.”

Under the law, “covered platforms” include various websites, apps and online services, such as social media, messaging, image or video sharing, and gaming platforms.

The FTC has issued guidance about what companies should do as they prepare to comply with TIDA.

Article Topics

children | deepfake detection | deepfakes | FTC | legislation | U.S. Government