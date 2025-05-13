FB pixel

Romania government digitizing citizenship applications, seeks contractor

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Romania’s National Authority for Citizenship (ANC) is looking for a contractor to provide software development and implementation services for the “RODUC Information System,” as part of efforts to modernize and streamline the country’s citizenship application process.

According to a tender announcement, the contracting authority wants a qualified firm to develop, test, deploy, and operationalize a customized information system, along with the supply of hardware infrastructure that meets the security and operational needs of the ANC.

The deadline for the receipt of tenders (exclusively online) is June 2, the same day tender documents will be opened. The bidding process is open to national and international companies that meet the eligibility criteria spelt out by the buyer. The evaluation of bids will be done based on two key criteria, namely technical quality (70 percent) and price (30 percent).

Per the announcement, the project with a total cost of RON 6,350,000 (US$1.3 million), is partly funded by the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism of the European Union.

Among other criteria, the contractor must have provided software development services similar in scope within the past 3 years, and must also have a turnover equal to the amount of the contract within the same period.

The selected firm will be expected to deliver the goods within a period of eight months, in one lot, from the day of the award of the contract, but this deadline can be exceptionally extended by a justified reason which is not of the making of the contractor.

The goal of the planned upgrade, according to the announcement, is to put in place a system that can effectively manage different requests for Romanian citizenship, document management, petition handling, managing registry reports and statistics, as well as biometric data management. Last year, Romania introduced the collection of biometric data as part of citizenship applications. The country started issuing digital IDs in the first quarter of this year.

