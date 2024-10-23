FB pixel

Jordanian expats can now use IrisGuard biometrics to access government services

| Lu-Hai Liang
Agencies from Jordan have partnered with iris recognition provider IrisGuard and VFS Global to provide Jordanian expatriates overseas access to government services.

The British biometrics company now facilitates activation of the national digital ID service (Sanad) for Jordanian citizens living overseas using only the iris.

Initially available in the U.S. and Canada, Jordanians’ iris will be matched against the National Iris Database at the Jordan National Information Centre to issue the digital ID.

“This collaboration empowers Jordanians living abroad to seamlessly access their governmental services with the highest level of security and convenience,” said Imad Malhas, founder and managing director of IrisGuard.

“This is another example of how our biometrics are revolutionizing the government-to-citizen service space and we look forward to extending this to other countries,” he continued.

The service is currently live in five cities across North America, with more than 200,000 Jordanians now able to unlock access to governmental services without needing to travel to Jordan.

IrisGuard provides an Android iris biometric scanner and integrated software to perform one-to-millions authentication in real-time to ensure the correct person is physically present during the activation process. Its patented EyePay technology uses end-to-end iris recognition technology, and is paired with Android technology in an EyePay phone.

IrisGuard partners are the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MODEE) Jordan, Jordan Post, VFS Global and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. The British company has worked extensively with the Jordanian government.

