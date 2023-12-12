IrisGuard biometrics to support Yemen’s national payment platform

The Yemen National Payments Company (MEPSYemen) will now integrate IrisGuard’s EyePay Network iris biometrics-based payments into its platform, according to an announcement. The platform has been tailored to meet the needs of NGOs and government entities and will be deployed at banks, ATMs, retail shops and mobile wallet agencies, among other places.

The integration will give beneficiaries access to food, goods, health services, and other forms of assistance without asking for additional documents. Once an individual registers their iris biometrics with the system, they will be prompted to submit an iris scan only for proof-of-life. The newly integrated platform will accelerate financial inclusion for the unbanked and socially underserved in Yemen.

Features of the platform will include portals, maps, dashboards, reports, SMS messaging, and configurable options, all of which can be accessed through a secure and user-friendly interface.

Imad Malhas, founder and managing director of IrisGuard, says the launch of streamlined process for Yemeni beneficiaries “continu[es] the company’s growth in a new territory within the Middle East. Having successfully worked with MEPS Jordan over the past seven years, we are delighted to extend our systems into a new country, with a complete solution of iris scanners and software applications.”

“This agreement is a significant step in developing technological services in Yemen,” said Dr. Kamal Abdulraqeeb Al-Subaihi, director general of payment systems at the Central Bank of Yemen.

Dr. Al-Subaihifurther notes that the integration reflects the vision of the bank, “aligning with international standards to meet the requirements of the Yemeni banking and financial sector, and enabling it to evolve and meet global demands.

“This partnership also represents a qualitative leap in benefiting from advanced iris recognition technologies for all citizens across various segments of society, transferring the experience of Jordan and other related countries,” he says.

