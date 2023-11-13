PayEye wins payment card certification for iris biometrics

Iris biometrics firm PayEye has passed rigorous testing to secure Payment Card Industry (PCI) certification for its eyePOS 3 multi-purpose payment terminal, the company announced in a press release. The certification follows PayEye’s achievement of FIDO Biometric Component Certification in January, and the company says its growing list of certifications is confirmation that it maintains strict security standards in prioritizing customer data security.

“Receiving PCI certification for PayEye ensures that the information we process, such as card data and PIN numbers, is encrypted, transmitted and stored with proper procedures and the highest standards,” says Daniel Jarząb, CEO of PayEye. “By obtaining this certification, we confirm our commitment to protecting customer data and securing transactions. Additionally, by implementing a terminal that supports all types of cashless payments, it will be much easier for us to popularize biometric payments, thanks to the increasing number of places and partners that will use our terminal.”

The eyePOS 3 terminal, which PayEye hopes to make available to the market in early 2024, features a dual-mode reader for face and iris biometrics, and a large display for hosting targeted advertising content. It runs on Android 11 for optimized integration, and its camera has barcode scanning capabilities for use on labels or tickets, in addition to biometrics. The company says it expects to find uptake for its mobile version in the food service industry, in particular.

PayEye, based in Wrocław, has been peddling its iris biometrics for cashless payments fintech platform internationally since 2020. It says the eyePOS 3 is the first payment terminal in the world to accept all types of cashless payments, including biometrics. In its FIDO assessment measuring presentation attack detection, the terminal attained an error rate of 0 percent.

