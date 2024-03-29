FB pixel

Innovatrics adds iris biometrics to its facial recognition toolkit

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
Innovatrics is adding iris biometrics to its universal facial recognition SDK, the SmartFace Embedded Toolkit.

The SmartFace Embedded Toolkit was designed to integrate facial recognition technology into various edge devices or embedded platforms, including cameras, access control terminals, kiosks and wearables. The toolkit was released in March last year, two months after the firm launched its edge facial recognition software SmartFace Embedded.

The addition of iris biometric technology will not only enhance security but also optimize how resources are used, the Slovakia-based company says in a release.

“With the latest release, SmartFace Embedded Toolkit can efficiently handle iris detection, template extraction, verification (1:1), and identification (1:N). This integration allows for streamlined iris recognition processes directly on OEM and edge devices, using Rockchip RK3566,” says the firm.

Inovatrics says that the iris recognition algorithm was recognized for its performance in NIST’s ongoing IREX 10 performance evaluations for identification. The iris recognition technology will be used in sectors such as border control, national ID programs, visa applications, and secure access control systems.

In February, the company released the ninth-generation automated biometric identification system (ABIS) equipped with new algorithms. The company also scored a win in late 2023 when its latent fingerprint algorithm was ranked number one in the NIST Evaluation of Latent Friction Ridge Technology (ELFT) test.

