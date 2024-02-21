ABIS upgrades: Innovatrics and Neurotechnology each improve law enforcement tools

The ninth generation of Innovatrics’ automated biometric identification system (ABIS) has been released with new algorithms and a revamped user interface.

ABIS 9 features a new latent print matching algorithm, which recently scored top marks in NIST’s ELFT benchmark. The ABIS is intended to serve a variety of applications, but with special emphasis on law enforcement uses, according to the announcement.

The new version of Innovatrics’ ABIS also includes an updated minutiae-extraction algorithm, which the company says delivers significantly better performance than its predecessor, and an advanced tenprint identification algorithm. The speed of the ABIS has been improved, and its memory footprint reduced, each by four times, Innovatrics states. The ABIS also includes iris recognition and DNA processing algorithms.

“Innovatrics ABIS utilizes the world’s top-performing algorithms based on NIST benchmarks to deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in biometric systems. Our priority is to continuously innovate and develop these algorithms for more efficient law enforcement and civil applications,” says Matúš Kapusta, ABIS business unit director.

Kapusta says the enrollment process has been made more streamlined in the new version of the ABIS, with animations to guide users. New modules for law enforcement use cases have also been added.

Innovatrics will show off its new ABIS at the World Police Summit in Dubai March 5 to 7, and in a webinar on March 19.

Neurotechnology updates MegaMatcher

Neurotechnology has released a new version of its MegaMatcher software suite, including its ABIS and SDK.

The new MegaMatcher 13.1 includes a new voice biometrics algorithm, an enhanced face matching algorithm and functionality improvements for use in criminal investigations, the company says.

MegaMatcher ABIS now supports hierarchical galleries, allowing data to be sorted by different criteria like regions, cities and local stations for either civil or criminal applications.

The upgrades improve the accuracy, speed and efficiency of matches across multiple biometric modalities, Neurotechnology say in the announcement.

Neurotechnology’s fingerprint template algorithm scored the lowest FNMR in several categories of the latest NIST PFT III evaluation.

