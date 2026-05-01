Germany launches program to bring open source maintainers into standards bodies

Tech experts who lead open source digital infrastructure projects rarely get to participate in developing technical standards, even though three-quarters of them actively rely on them. A new initiative from the Sovereign Tech Agency, a subsidiary of the German federal innovation office SPRIND, aims to change that by inviting open source maintainers to shape standards at major standard-setting organizations such as ISO and W3C.​

The organization launched the Sovereign Tech Standards network earlier this week. The pilot program will enable 10 open source maintainers to participate in standards development, with support including training, mentoring and financial compensation.

“The Sovereign Tech Standards network closes the gap between those who write open standards and those who implement them,” says the organization. “This ensures that the technologies comprising our digital infrastructure remain interoperable, open, and grounded in real-world practice.”

The Sovereign Tech Agency was established in 2022 to strengthen digital sovereignty by supporting open digital infrastructure. The initiative is linked to the EU’s push towards digital sovereignty, which aims to reduce reliance on U.S. technology providers and boost competitiveness.

The Agency is in charge of a Sovereign Tech Fund, which supports foundational open source components such as libraries, protocols, and development tools – technology that operates below the application layer and is usually difficult to monetize.​

The fund, established by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, has so far invested 37.3 million euros (US$43.8 million), supporting technology projects such as Mastodon, the Python Software Foundation, Fedify and more. In parallel, the organization is exploring collaboration with the German industry and with ZenDiS, the German Center for Digital Sovereignty, which is focused on public administration.

The Sovereign Tech Standards initiative aims to close the gap between those who write open standards and those who implement them, according to the organization.

“The Sovereign Tech Standards network will advance how open standards are created by involving the experts closest to the code,” says the announcement.

The program is open to active maintainers of open source digital infrastructure projects whose work connects to standards developed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

​The deadline to apply for the program is May 19th, 2026.

Article Topics

Germany | ISO standards | open source | Sovereign Tech Standards | SPRIND | standards | tech sovereignty | W3C standards